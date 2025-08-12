Wall Street Zen Upgrades Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $44,685.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,253.48. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,042,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,364 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,335,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,053,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 25.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after acquiring an additional 906,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 35.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,470,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 899,496 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

