Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) to Hold

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Stock Up 2.6%

ANY stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 131.43% and a negative return on equity of 47.27%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,204,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.