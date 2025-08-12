Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Receives $61.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.69. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $297.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

