Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Several other brokerages have also commented on W. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wayfair from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.96.

NYSE W opened at $71.87 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $78.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,371,279.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,675.11. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 17,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,372,052.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 143,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,670.34. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,398 shares of company stock worth $42,882,832 in the last three months. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,757 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,944 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

