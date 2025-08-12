Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for Kura Oncology Q1 Earnings

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $480.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.41. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,754,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 5,186,660 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,769,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,367,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 1,521,954 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $8,518,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $8,265,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

