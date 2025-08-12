Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of Xencor Q3 Earnings

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $7.00 on Monday. Xencor has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Xencor news, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,183 shares in the company, valued at $186,087.26. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,194 shares of company stock worth $103,209. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 732.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Xencor by 195.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 82.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

