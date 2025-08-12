Wedbush Issues Negative Estimate for Champion Homes Earnings

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Homes in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Champion Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Champion Homes’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. Champion Homes has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,638,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,484,000 after purchasing an additional 632,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,716,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,652,000 after purchasing an additional 689,265 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Champion Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,978,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 392,159 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

