Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Werewolf Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 162,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $159,288.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,237,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,732.36. The trade was a 2.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Werewolf Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

