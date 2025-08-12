Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 144.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:WAL opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.