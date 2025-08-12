Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.5%

WES opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $942.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Midstream Partners

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.