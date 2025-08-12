Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.31 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $786.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $297.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.85%.

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 3,700 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $81,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,908 shares of company stock valued at $307,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,856,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 558,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.