What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Tutor Perini Q3 Earnings?

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tutor Perini in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $63.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.1% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,585.80. This trade represents a 21.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,891,651. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

