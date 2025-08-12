What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for TSQ Q3 Earnings?

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.77 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 7.93%.

TSQ has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE TSQ opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,160,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 723,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,791.32. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $246,267. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.