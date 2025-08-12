What is Cormark’s Estimate for Premium Brands Q3 Earnings?

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Premium Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.18.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$93.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$72.57 and a one year high of C$97.10.

In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total value of C$652,575.20. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

