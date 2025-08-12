What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for SGMT Q2 Earnings?

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sagimet Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sagimet Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGMT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jones Trading increased their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $8.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $268.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.37.

Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences

In related news, CEO David Happel sold 65,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $597,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 689,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,161.86. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $98,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 183,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,418.38. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $771,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

