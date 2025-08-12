What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Senseonics Q4 Earnings?

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Senseonics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senseonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SENS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,088,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 815,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 679.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

