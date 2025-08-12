What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Fox Factory Q4 Earnings?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Fox Factory Stock Down 1.3%

Fox Factory stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $374.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 55.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 118,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 96,346 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.