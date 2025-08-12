What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for STRL Q3 Earnings?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $289.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $321.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.