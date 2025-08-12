What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TSE:LNF Q3 Earnings?

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Leon’s Furniture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Leon’s Furniture’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Leon’s Furniture’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 4.6%

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$28.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of C$20.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total value of C$110,040.00. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

