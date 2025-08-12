What is William Blair’s Estimate for DNTH Q1 Earnings?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 2,364.56%.

DNTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

DNTH stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $607.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.43. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $32.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 42,923 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

