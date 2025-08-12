What is William Blair’s Forecast for TRDA Q3 Earnings?

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.12.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 92.30%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 53.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 55,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $385,128.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,220,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,183.17. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,113,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,465.72. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

