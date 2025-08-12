Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. Desjardins downgraded Whitecap Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Whitecap Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.5%

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,450.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$100,855.00. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,730 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$11.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.10.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 754.0%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

