WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

WideOpenWest stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $291.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.24.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 60.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 155,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 26.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

