Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $120.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Willdan Group traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.24, with a volume of 3632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.65.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 22,459 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,175,504.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 422,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,111,242.36. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,942.88. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,075. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 470.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1,809.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

