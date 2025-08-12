William Blair Cuts Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

XRAY opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,740,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,864,000 after buying an additional 557,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,961,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,590,000 after buying an additional 1,412,517 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,077,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,445,000 after buying an additional 538,531 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,044,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,678,000 after buying an additional 1,505,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,851,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,045,000 after buying an additional 1,230,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

