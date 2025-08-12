William Blair Forecasts Immunic’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Immunic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

IMUX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 23rd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Report on IMUX

Immunic Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.39. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.