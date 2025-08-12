William Blair Forecasts QIAGEN’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for QIAGEN in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for QIAGEN’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for QIAGEN’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QIAGEN from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. QIAGEN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 3,030.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327,934 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,136 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth $95,746,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $44,078,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

