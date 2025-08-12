William Blair Has Bearish Estimate for HCI Group Q4 Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for HCI Group in a report released on Friday, August 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. The consensus estimate for HCI Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.71. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million.

HCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point upgraded HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCI Group

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI opened at $153.72 on Monday. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HCI Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HCI Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCI Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HCI Group by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.