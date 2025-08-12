William Blair Has Positive Outlook for Xencor Q3 Earnings

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Xencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XNCR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Xencor has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

In other Xencor news, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,867.26. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,194 shares of company stock worth $103,209. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

