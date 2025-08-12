William Blair Has Strong Estimate for Primerica Q1 Earnings

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $20.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q1 2027 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.57.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock opened at $257.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.65.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,310,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $156,019,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 490,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

