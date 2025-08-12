William Blair Predicts Increased Earnings for Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,872,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,219,303.80. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,764.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,607.39. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,400 shares of company stock worth $2,413,630. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 20,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

