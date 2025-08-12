Worksport (WKSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share and revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Worksport had a negative net margin of 165.61% and a negative return on equity of 92.59%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 million. On average, analysts expect Worksport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Worksport Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of WKSP opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Worksport has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $18.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Worksport in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Worksport from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worksport stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Worksport worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

See Also

