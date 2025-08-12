World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $144.43 and traded as high as $162.00. World Acceptance shares last traded at $161.31, with a volume of 61,197 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.83 and a current ratio of 17.83.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $132.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 876.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

