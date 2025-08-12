WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets lowered WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.5033 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,060.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WPP by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in WPP by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WPP by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 42,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

