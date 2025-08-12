XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on XOMA Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

XOMA stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $325.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.00. XOMA Royalty has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. XOMA Royalty had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Royalty will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 392,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,642,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,267,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,350,469.50. This represents a 23.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Owen Hughes sold 25,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $650,667.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,351.38. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 5,087.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

