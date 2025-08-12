XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 50,281 Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 799.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Cosan Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.98. Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Cosan had a negative net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

