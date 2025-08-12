XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,247 Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,247 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Banco De Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Banco De Chile by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Banco De Chile Stock Performance
Banco De Chile stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. Banco De Chile has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Banco De Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.
