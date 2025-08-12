XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 7,557 Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. Artesian Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Corporation will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3074 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

