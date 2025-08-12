XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,429 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASPN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4,757.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,622,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 1,588,632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 632,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $571.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.73.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

