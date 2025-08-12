XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.87.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

