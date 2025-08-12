XTX Topco Ltd Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $432.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.62. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $408.42 and a 52-week high of $623.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,443.30. The trade was a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.75.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

