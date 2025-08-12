XTX Topco Ltd Has $252,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.