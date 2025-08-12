XTX Topco Ltd Invests $256,000 in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in First Advantage by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,350,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,399,000 after buying an additional 2,750,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in First Advantage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,223,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,574,000 after buying an additional 286,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in First Advantage by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,227,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after buying an additional 3,718,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Advantage by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,618,000 after buying an additional 756,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at $71,695,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 524.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was up 111.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

