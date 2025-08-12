XTX Topco Ltd Invests $257,000 in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 107.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in IPG Photonics by 90.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $103,686.40. Following the sale, the director owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,577.60. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.