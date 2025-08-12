XTX Topco Ltd Invests $263,000 in HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 82,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Amiral Gestion bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Price Performance

HUYA opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

HUYA Profile

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. HUYA had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.