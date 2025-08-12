XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $265,000 Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSFree Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 211.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $158,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

