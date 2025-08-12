XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $265,000 Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 211.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $158,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

