XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 17,381 Shares of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Suzano were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Suzano by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,435 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 310,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SUZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Suzano Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

