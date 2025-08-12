XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 69,389 Shares of Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,389 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 284,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Up 6.0%

NYSE VLN opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $232.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

