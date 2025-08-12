XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLTR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaltura by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 40,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $89,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,494,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,185.46. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.08. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

