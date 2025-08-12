XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 66,627 Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of VVR opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.5%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

